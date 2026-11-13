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Marcus & Millichap: Arranges sale of Starbucks, O&H Danish Bakery property in Racine, Wisconsin
7 days ago
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a two-suite retail property, occupied by Starbucks and O&H Danish Bakery, in Racine, Wisconsin. The property. sold for $2,565,000. “The tenant mix was a...