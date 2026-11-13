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Carmelo Anthony Questions Doc Rivers for Giannis Criticism, 'Keep That S--t in the Locker Room'
By Mike Chiari,10 days ago
"Keep that s--t in the locker room, man," Anthony said. "Because once it gets out on the podcast or whatever, Giannis hears it and then now it's going back and forth and then now you have to come back and clean it up. It's easier to hold a player accountable than it is for a player to hold a coach accountable. It's very difficult for that. Doc got to be held accountable for any part that he played in that with Giannis. Right. Because it didn't work.