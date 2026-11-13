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Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's Thursday Night Football win against New York
By Hannah Lichtenstein,10 days ago
For just about 55 minutes, Washington's quarterback was the presence he has been each time he has stepped on the field this season. Coming into the game as the team's leading rusher, Daniels carried the ball himself and was gutsy on the run when he didn't like his passing options. He took care of the ball by continuing his impressive streak of not throwing an interception and rarely let Washington's offense move backwards. In short, Daniels was ticking and enjoying a wide-open playbook on offense.