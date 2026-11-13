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The Wolf Among Us Remastered
By Tom Naylor,8 days ago
From the early-to-mid 2010s, Telltale Games was on a certifiable hot streak, helping to solidify narrative adventure games as a mainstay genre for a new generation. Hot on the heels of their award-winning first season of The Walking Dead in 2012, they followed it up in 2014 with an adaptation of another somewhat obscure comic book series: Fables. Many regard the resulting game as Telltale’s magnum opus, and its sequel remains one of the most requested titles in the 12 years since it launched. Now, with its sequel finally being promised for next year, there’s no more fitting time to revisit this noir fantasy classic with The Wolf Among Us Remastered.