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Out on the Town: Inside the Opening of The Haus Plant Creative Compound
By Lindsey Shook,9 days ago
This week, The Haus Plant and California Home+Design welcomed guests for an exclusive preview of the new Creative Compound—an 11,000-square-foot destination attached to the existing Haus Plant showroom that challenges the conventions of a traditional gallery. Designed in collaboration with client and friend Clint Nicholas, owner Rob Moffitt expanded...