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Customers Say They Paid for Vacations and Got No Confirmations. Travel Agent Faces 32 Charges
10 days ago
Customers who paid a West Virginia travel agency for airfare and lodging told investigators they never received booking confirmations. Their complaints are part of a fraud investigation in which State Police announced 32 criminal charges against the agency's owner. Michelle Pauley-LaMaster, 47, of Charleston, was arrested November 11, 2026. She...