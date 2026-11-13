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‘Unhinged Person’: Disturbing Details of Columbia Women’s Basketball Coach’s Suspension Revealed
By Warner Todd Huston,10 days ago
Strange and shocking details about the suspension of Columbia women’s basketball coach Megan Griffith have emerged, revealing the alleged behavior that led to her being sanctioned by the school. A former player who Griffith coached reportedly filed a complaint in September that alleges abusive behavior going back to 2016,...
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