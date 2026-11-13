undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michigan AG Sues to Break Up Hoffmann's Mackinac Island Ferry Monopoly
By Keith O'Donnell,10 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an antitrust lawsuit Thursday against the Hoffmann Family of Companies, accusing the firm of illegally monopolizing passenger ferry service to Mackinac Island along with a huge share of the parking lots travelers use to reach the docks. The lawsuit seeks to break up the company's control over both markets, arguing it has already damaged riders who have few other ways to reach the island.