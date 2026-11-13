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Hegseth Honors Soldier Who Scolded Him and His Aides at Arlington National Cemetery
By Elizabeth Weibel,10 days ago
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth honored the soldier who scolded him and a group of people after laughter was heard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) while welcoming “the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known...