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‘Marshals’ Returns to TV This Weekend with One Major Change
By Kelly O'Sullivan,10 days ago
Our Sunday-night date with Kayce Dutton is back on!. After a one-week hiatus, the Yellowstone spinoff returns to CBS on Sunday, November 15, with season 2’s sixth episode, “Roughstock.” If you tuned in last weekend and wondered where everyone had gone, CBS had handed the evening over to Cupertino, airing a new episode of the legal drama followed by two reruns.