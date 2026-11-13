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The Blood of Dawnwalker Patch 1.2 Announced — Here's What It Adds
By Vladislav Nikolaev,9 days ago
Next week, between November 16 and 20, developer Rebel Wolves will roll out a free version 1.2 update for the RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker. The patch's headline addition is a New Game+ mode: after finishing the epilogue, players will be able to restart the story from the beginning and unlock additional gear sets. All earned progress carries over into this mode, including your character's level, unlocked skills, and inventory. The developers are also raising the level cap to 100, with enemy strength automatically scaling to match your character's stats.