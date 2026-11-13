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BitCraft Online Leaves Steam Early Access as a Paid MMORPG
By Aleksandr Manin,9 days ago
Clockwork Labs released version 1.0 of BitCraft Online, an MMO sandbox with a single shared world where players build settlements, trade, and develop professions themselves. Along with the release, a new world opened in which everyone starts from scratch: progress from early access does not carry over to it. The old world has not been closed, so everyone can choose where to play and create characters in both.