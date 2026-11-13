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Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection Announced, Packing Six Classic Games
By Vladislav Nikolaev,10 days ago
Publisher Infogrames, alongside developers Graphite Lab and Implicit Conversions, has announced Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection. The compilation packs six classic titles into one package. Players will be able to jump into Lucky Luke from the Game Boy Color (1996), Lucky Luke from the SNES (1997), Lucky Luke: On the Daltons Trail (1998) and Lucky Luke: Western Fever (2001) from the original PlayStation, as well as Lucky Luke: Desperado Train (2000) for Game Boy Color and Lucky Luke: Wanted! (2001) for Game Boy Advance. Beyond the games themselves, the collection features a virtual museum filled with archival materials celebrating the iconic Franco-Belgian comic series, plus a standalone shooting range mini-mode. Every title has been adapted for modern platforms and includes quality-of-life upgrades like save states, remappable controls, and a variety of screen filters.