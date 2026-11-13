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Beyond Hempcrete: Building Regional Manufacturing Economies Around Hemp
9 days ago
This article is derived from a chapter in Achieving Sustainable Cultivation of Hemp (2026), edited by Professor Emeritus Jay Stratton Noller and published by Burleigh Dodds Science Publishing. The emergence of hemp-based construction materials presents an opportunity that extends well beyond individual building projects. It offers a pathway for connecting...