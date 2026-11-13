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Report: NLCS MVP Jake Bauers leaving Brewers for Red Sox
By Kyle Jones,9 days ago
MILWAUKEE -- Jake Bauers put off retirement from baseball to keep his health insurance for his growing family. He's about to get a whole lot more than that. The NLCS MVP whose marathon at-bats helped the Milwaukee Brewers to a first-ever World Series title is reportedly signing a four-year $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.