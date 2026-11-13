undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Another Inevitable and Preventable Tragedy in Flatbush
By Shamira Ibrahim,8 days ago
Tragedy befell Flatbush on Wednesday afternoon as a three-story residential building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed into an adjoining excavation site at 2625 Bedford Avenue, killing at least eight people and injuring 19 others. The haunting, widely circulated photos do the level of devastation a disservice; gazing in person, amongst the throngs of devastated family and neighbors desperate for updates, the chasm feels almost elemental, encompassing not just the lives irrevocably lost, but a marked absence of sustainable means to help a devastated community rebuild.