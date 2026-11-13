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Rutgers Student Reports Alleged Assault at Turning Point Summit in Maryland
By Tariq Hassan,10 days ago
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center — Reported Site of Alleged Assault. Rutgers’ annual Safety Matters report provides three years of on- and off-campus crime statistics, according to the university’s Institutional Planning and Operations. That description does not establish whether Doyle’s allegation about an incident in Maryland is represented in the figures. The university says its campus police received her report but did not conduct a criminal investigation because the alleged incident happened outside New Jersey.
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