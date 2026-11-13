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Magic's Jamal Cain turns “AAA” mindset into NBA opportunity
By Brandon Green,10 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jamal Cain’s path from Pontiac, Mich., to the NBA has been shaped by persistence, support and a family phrase: “Always Above Average.”. Cain, a Magic forward, said that mindset helped carry him through a basketball journey that included Marquette, Oakland University, going undrafted, signing two-way contracts and eventually earning a standard NBA deal.