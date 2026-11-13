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Kupel's Bagels Lands in Somerville Next Week, Nearly 50 Years After Brookline Debut
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,10 days ago
Kupel's Bagels is opening a new shop at 54 Elm St. in Somerville on Monday, Nov. 16, bringing its kosher bagels and homemade cream cheese to a city that has waited more than a year to see the storefront come to life. The bakery plans to open its doors at 7 a.m. that day, with an expanded menu that adds breakfast sandwiches and coffee to the lineup longtime fans already know from Brookline.
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