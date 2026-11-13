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PHOTOS: Democrats’ ‘What’s Next’ Confab
By Jason Salzman,10 days ago
National Democratic leaders converged on Denver Thursday and Friday to talk about “What’s Next” for the political party. Speakers included newly elected Democratic Senators James Talerico of Texas and Josh Turek of Iowa, as well as Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, House Speaker-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York, and other local and national party leaders, pundits, and operatives. Below are photos from the event, organized by a new group called Majority Democrats, which is backed by a wealthy donor, not the Democratic Party.