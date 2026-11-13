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Cheaper Gemini 4 Hydrogen outscores Google’s own Argon in AI rankings
By Camila Nogueira,10 days ago
Google debuted Gemini 4 Hydrogen on Nov. 12, a quicker, lower-priced model aimed at programming and agentic AI jobs that edges past its bigger Gemini 4 Argon in the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index. Koray Kavukcuoglu, SVP of Google DeepMind and Chief AI Architect at Google, introduced it in a company blog post that promised “Hydrogen brings cutting-edge intelligence to everyone.”