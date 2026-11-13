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Making Clearer Decisions When Crypto Markets Turn Bearish
By JL Staff,9 days ago
If you’ve owned crypto through a steep fall, you’ll know how quickly the mood changes. The assets that seemed so promising while their prices were rising suddenly look much harder to hold, even though falling markets have been part of crypto’s history almost from the beginning. Traditional investments have had centuries to accumulate similar episodes; this younger market has already given investors plenty of practice at dealing with them.