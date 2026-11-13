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Why Curaçao Belongs on Your Caribbean Short List
By JL Staff,8 days ago
By Jonathan Patton, Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite | Founder, Rivage Travel and Best Caribbean Resorts. Most of the couples we speak with who are planning a Caribbean vacation come to us thinking of Jamaica, St. Lucia, or The Bahamas. Curaçao rarely comes up during our initial consultation, but after my most recent visit, I want to make the case for why this island deserves more attention and why Sandals Curaçao ranks in the top five of our ranking of every Sandals resort.