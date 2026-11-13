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Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Delivers Blunt Message Amid Career-Worst Start
By Alder Almo,10 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks shoots during warmups prior to their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty.