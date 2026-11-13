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Go Illini !
By Hoosiers94,5 days ago
My first thought was yes. But does it help Indiana to have Illinois upset them? UCLA losing really doesn't impact whether or not we make the conference championship game. With so many 2 loss teams, we are very likely needing to win out regardless and if we do, we are guaranteed to be in. Plus, I would prefer we face an undefeated top 4 (likely top 3) UCLA in the conference championship game. Mainly because if we lose that game, it wouldn't likely knock us out of the CFP. However, if we end up facing a 3-loss team instead (OSU/Oregon), it's possible that could become a play-in game.