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It’s been 5 years since Cesar Ruiz played center for the Saints. It still feels like home.
By LUKE JOHNSON,4 days ago
Cesar Ruiz was 10 years old when he started playing football, and the first position he learned to play was center. That was home for him for a long time — throughout youth football, high school football and his time at the University of Michigan. It was only once he got to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints that he had to regularly play somewhere else.