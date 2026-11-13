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Mama's Pantry to give away 300 turkeys, fresh greens in Northport ahead of Thanksgiving
10 days ago
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a local organization is helping families across West Alabama prepare for the holiday season. Mama's Pantry and Friends will host its annual Thanksgiving giveaway Sunday, Nov. 15, providing 300 free turkeys and 300 bunches of fresh collards and turnip greens to families in the Tuscaloosa and Northport communities.