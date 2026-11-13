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Report: Dejounte Murray requests trade from Pelicans
By Brenden Deeg,9 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray wants to be traded, and both sides have begun working toward a resolution, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Murray is under contract through the 2027-2028 season after signing a four-year, $114.2-million extension with the Atlanta Hawks in 2023. He was traded to New Orleans in July 2024 for a package that included two first-round picks.