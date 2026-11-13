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Carbon Dots Fluoresce Through the Rainbow
By Susan Curtis,8 days ago
A research team in China has created fluorescent nanoparticles that emit different colors when their local conditions change (ACS Cent. Sci., doi: 10.1021/acscentsci.6c01482). Thin films made from the carbon-based nanoparticles were shown to fluoresce brightly at four distinct wavelengths, potentially providing a more secure way to encode information for data protection and anti-counterfeiting technologies.