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Marvell Scales Connectivity to Address AI Infrastructure’s Next Bottleneck at SC26
10 days ago
As AI Workloads Outgrow Single-rack Memory and Bandwidth, Marvell Demonstrates Interconnect and Memory Technologies Engineered to Scale Together. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 — Marvell Technology, Inc., a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation in Supercomputing 2026 (SC26), the International Conference for High-performance Computing (HPC), Networking, Storage and Analysis, taking place Nov. 15-20 at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.