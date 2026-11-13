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Cam Skattebo, Jameis Winston QB Sneak: What Happened During Giants vs. Commanders?
By Santiago Leon,10 days ago
Cam Skattebo and Jameis Winston’s Controversial QB Sneak Raises Questions. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drew attention after a crucial quarterback sneak involving Jameis Winston during the Giants’ reported 24–21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The play raised questions about why Skattebo appeared to remain in his stance rather than pushing Winston forward.