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BSC at SC26: From RISC-V to Quantum Computing
9 days ago
High-profile presence of BSC at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis. Nov. 13, 2026 — The Barcelona Supercomputing Center – Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS) returns to SC, the world’s leading conference on high-performance computing, networking, storage and analysis. Over six days, BSC researchers will lead a tutorial, organize and chair workshops, present papers and posters, and run Birds of a Feather sessions. The BSC booth is #4259.