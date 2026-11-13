undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NCAA Basketball Games Today: Friday, November 13, 2026 – Schedule, Tip-Off Times and TV Channels
By Santiago Leon,7 days ago
NCAA basketball games today, Friday, November 13, 2026, feature Ohio State vs. UConn, Arizona vs. Auburn, Georgia vs. North Carolina and Virginia vs. Maryland. Here are featured men’s college basketball matchups, tip-off times and TV channels for the 2026–27 season. All times Eastern (ET). NCAA Men’s Basketball Games...