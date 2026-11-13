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Inside Boston University's push to cut carbon with an all-electric dining hall
By Benita Gingerella,9 days ago
Boston University's Warren Towers is the largest residential building on campus, as well as its biggest natural gas user. So when the building, which includes three separate residential towers and a dining hall, was scheduled for renovation, the Boston University dining team (BU Dining) knew they wanted to transition to an electric kitchen to better fit with the university's and the city of Boston's sustainability goals.