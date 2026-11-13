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Florida Atlantic University Receives $3M to Build Statewide Quantum-Ready Workforce
9 days ago
FAU Will House Nation’s First University-Based Rydberg-Atom Quantum RF Sensing Technology. BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 — Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Connected Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (CA-AI), within the College of Engineering and Computer Science, received a $3 million award from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Institutions Program to develop a quantum-ready workforce in Florida through education and research training in quantum-enabled sensing and communications.