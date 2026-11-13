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After Hurricane Florence, a Latino Family Faced a Wrecked Mobile Home and Displacement. The Aftermath of Helene Showed How Instant $1,000 Disaster Payments Could’ve Helped
By shoresides,9 days ago
After hurricanes Florence and Helene, underserved communities on the North Carolina coast and in the mountains faced displacement and uncertain recoveries. But after Helene, something exciting happened: People’s phones began lighting up with offers of $1,000 and $2000 direct disaster payments. To tell the story, Shoresides speaks with filmmaker...
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