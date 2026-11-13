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Innodisk Expands Portfolio with Enterprise SSDs and Memory Solutions at SC26
10 days ago
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 — Innodisk, a leading provider of industrial memory and storage solutions, today announced it is expanding its AI infrastructure portfolio with enterprise SSDs and server memory modules. Leveraging high-performance solutions, firmware customization, and long-term supply support, Innodisk addresses the data-intensive workloads of cloud service providers and neocloud operators across AI training, inference, and high-performance computing. Innodisk will showcase its data center portfolio at SC26 in Chicago, Nov. 16–19, at booth #6416.