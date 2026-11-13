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Aramark Student Nutrition partners with Chef Grace Ramirez to bring new recipes to Chicago Public Schools
By Benita Gingerella,10 days ago
Aramark Student Nutrition has partnered with Author and Celebrity Chef Grace Ramirez to bring new recipes and spice blends to Chicago Public Schools. Together, Ramirez and the foodservice provider will develop 12 recipes, including entrees and sides, that incorporate Ramirez’s culinary expertise and Latin heritage. Six salt-free spice blends...