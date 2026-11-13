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The Future of Revenue Management: Why AI Is Exposing, Not Solving, the Field’s Oldest Problems
9 days ago
In Brief: Sheryl Kimes and Breffni Noone write that AI-driven revenue management tools are revealing longstanding issues such as unreliable data, fragmented technology systems, and the ongoing need for skilled human oversight, signaling that artificial intelligence alone cannot fully resolve core operational barriers in hotel revenue optimization. Artificial intelligence (AI)...