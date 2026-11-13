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Staera Semiconductor Emerges from Stealth with $4.6M to Break AI’s Data Bottleneck
10 days ago
Formerly New Silicon Corporation (NSC), Staera builds LED optical links inside silicon chips, so AI systems can move data faster and scale further without adding power or heat. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 — Staera Semiconductor (Staera) has emerged from stealth with a technology that builds optical data links directly into silicon chips. It targets the problem that now limits how fast and how large AI systems can grow: moving data between chips. The company, formerly New Silicon Corporation (NSC), has raised US$4.6 million in pre-seed funding to launch its optical interconnect efforts, led by Openspace Capital with participation from SGInnovate, Black Kite Capital, 28 Holdings, In Group, and Decimus Technologies.