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Yankees Get Surprising Brad Ausmus Update Involving Aaron Boone
By Michael Whitaker,10 days ago
Former New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who served with the club for three seasons, has been hired as the 21st manager in Houston Astros history. The Astros did not renew the contract of manager Joe Espada, and have turned to Ausmus, who played for them during his MLB career, and who also previously managed the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.