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Banding Together: Community, bands unite for Band-A-Rama
By ALEXIS ESPINOZA aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com,9 days ago
If you were hoping to find an empty seat at Rankin Stadium on Wednesday, you would have been out of luck. The stands at Granite Hills High School were packed to the brim for the annual Band-A-Rama, where local marching bands and color guards took over the field for an afternoon of music, movement and plenty of hometown pride.