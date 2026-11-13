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Kent State professor awaits decision in S.B. 1 investigation
By Claire Del Vita,9 days ago
Kent State University professor allegedly violated Senate Bill 1. Ohio Senate Bill 1 became state law in 2025 with the aim of limiting diversity, equity and inclusion programs and reducing bias in public universities in Ohio. Critics say S.B. 1 harms academic freedom and restricts discussions on controversial topics. One of its first tests has come in an investigation against a Kent State University adjunct professor who has been accused of anti-Christian bias, which he denies.
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