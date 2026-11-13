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Tremont is using state grant funding to explore a living shoreline at Seal Cove Picnic Area, where erosion threatens the beach and Cape Road.
By carriejonesbooks,8 days ago
The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by ArtWaves. TREMONT—Tremont’s beloved Seal Cove Picnic Area is slowly disappearing as the ocean erodes the beach and quietly makes its way to the Cape Road. Could an erosion control concept called living shorelines be the answer to help combat nature and save the beach?
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