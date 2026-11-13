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Can practice at Rogers Centre stave off slump? Maple Leafs hoping so
10 days ago
TORONTO -- Things are going so poorly for the Toronto Maple Leafs that they’ve decided to try another sport entirely. With the day off Friday, the Maple Leafs gathered at Rogers Centre for a team workout on the field, all decked out in Blue Jays gear. After going through some more familiar off-ice workouts, a group of Leafs dug in for some at-bats off the pitching machine, too.