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White House staff must receive approval before meeting with lobbyists: Stephen Miller memo
By NATALIA MITTELSTADT,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — White House staffers must receive approval from the Office of White House Counsel before meeting with lobbyists, according to a new memo from White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, per reports. “No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American...