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Wohler Bridge Set to Reopen After Multi-Year Seismic Retrofit
By Jeff Woodworth,10 days ago
Sonoma County is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 24, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the Wohler Bridge seismic retrofit. The event marks a major milestone for commuters who rely on the historic single-lane Russian River crossing, which will officially reopen to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians immediately after the ceremony concludes.
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