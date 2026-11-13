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Delaware Department of Agriculture reminds residents of poultry safety tips as avian influenza season arrives
10 days ago
The Delaware Department of Agriculture reminds residents to be diligent on poultry safety as the potential for avian influenza cases rises with colder temperatures marking the start of the 2026-27 migratory bird season. Avian influenza (AI) is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal...