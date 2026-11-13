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Support Cambridge Community Youth Center with a Breakfast Burrito Fundraiser through November 15, 2026
By Jennifer Russell,10 days ago
Cambridge Community & Youth Center Hosting Breakfast Burrito Fundraiser. The Cambridge Community & Youth Center (CCYC) is hosting a breakfast burrito fundraiser, allowing community members to stock their freezers while supporting the center. Frozen breakfast burrito pre-orders are being accepted November 1st through November 15th. Burritos are available individually or by the dozen, making them a convenient option for quick breakfasts at home. The suggested donation is $3 per burrito.