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Botanical Artists Show Us What We Stand to Lose
By Amy Levine-Kennedy,10 days ago
Works at the American Society of Botanical Artists' annual exhibition radiate with majesty, and the intricate sumptuousness is agonizing. Ascending to the third floor of NYC’s Society of Illustrators this fall is like entering a secret garden. The room is aglow with daylight and rare flora, not in situ, but in the 50 framed winners of its collaboration with the American Society of Botanical Artists’ 29th Annual International Exhibition. The works radiate with majesty, and the intricate sumptuousness is agonizing. Here, the threat of climate change looms.